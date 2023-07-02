Carroll (shoulder) took batting practice on the field prior to Saturday's game, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Carroll, who was removed from Thursday's game with soreness in his right shoulder, remained out of the lineup for a second consecutive game Saturday. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was unsure when Carroll might be able to play, but the manager was encouraged by the outfielder's progress. "The swings that I saw him take - not having a lot of conversation with him - were good," Lovullo said. "He was testing it and everything felt as good as it possibly good." Dominic Fletcher replaced him in the starting lineup Friday and Saturday.