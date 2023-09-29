Carroll went 2-for-4 with a triple, a stolen base and a run scored in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the White Sox.
Carroll tripled in the third inning and came home on Ketel Marte's sacrifice fly. The triple was his 10th of the season, making him the first player in MLB history to record 10+ triples, 25+ home runs and 50+ stolen bases in a season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Doubles in two•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Tallies three hits in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Makes history in Wednesday's win•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Nabs steal Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Returns to lineup•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Carroll: Getting breather Wednesday•