Carroll went 0-for-2 with three walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Friday's 10-8 win over the Reds.

Carroll was a bit inconsistent earlier in the month, but he has five multi-hit efforts, three steals and five RBI over his last nine contests. His theft Friday was his 39th of the year, putting him one shy of being the third member of the 40-steal club this season. Carroll is hitting .276 with an .865 OPS, 22 home runs, 64 RBI and 90 runs scored through 124 games overall.