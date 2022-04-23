Martin was recalled by the Diamondbacks on Saturday.
Martin was optioned Thursday but is eligible to return just two days later with Sean Poppen (shoulder) hitting the injured list. Martin seemingly has a future in the Diamondbacks' rotation but has been a reliever thus far this year, striking out nine and walking just two while allowing a pair of earned runs in six innings.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Working in long relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Makes second spring appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Knocked out in first•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Starting Friday•