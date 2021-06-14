Martin was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Monday.
Martin has made a pair of starts for the Diamondbacks this season, allowing nine runs in nine innings of work while striking out eight and walking seven. He seemingly lines up to start Tuesday against the Giants, though the team has yet to officially confirm that. Jon Duplantier was optioned in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Sent to Triple-A Reno•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Surrenders six in short start•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Remaining in rotation•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: On hand as rotation depth•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Goes five innings in season debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Called up for Diamondbacks debut•