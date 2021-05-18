Martin was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Tuesday and will start against the Dodgers.

Martin made five starts for the Astros in 2019, struggling to a 5.59 ERA before being shut down for Tommy John surgery. He was a fairly highly-rated prospect prior to the injury, good enough to headline a trade for Zack Greinke even after undergoing the procedure, but he'll face a tough test against the defending champions in his first start for his new team.