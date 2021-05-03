Martin continues to throw at the alternate training site but has not yet been considered for a promotion, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Martin, who was the key piece in the Zack Greinke trade from July 2019, has not pitched for the Diamondbacks since joining the team. He was traded after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, then suffered an oblique strain last summer, wiping out 2020. "The reports that I'm hearing is he has some really good, solid moments but might not have that consistency that we're looking for," manager Torey Lovullo said. The Diamondbacks would rather the right-hander develop that consistency in the minors and not on MLB time.