Martin (0-1) took the loss against the Dodgers on Tuesday, pitching five innings and allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out six.

Martin's Arizona debut got off to an ominous start when Mookie Betts tagged him for a home run leading off the bottom of the first inning. However, Martin bounced back nicely, keeping Los Angeles off the scoreboard between the second and fourth frames. He then served up a two-run shot to Chris Taylor in the fifth inning, which gave the Dodgers a 3-1 lead and set Martin up for the loss. The 25-year-old struggled with his command in the outing, issuing four walks and throwing only 55 of 96 pitches for strikes, but helped himself by striking out six batters. The right-hander will face a tough task in his next start, as he'll head to Coors Field to take on the Rockies.