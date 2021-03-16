The Diamondbacks optioned Martin to Triple-A Reno on Tuesday.
Arizona gave Martin the token chance to compete for a rotation spot this spring, but he was never considered likely to unseat Merrill Kelly, Caleb Smith or Luke Weaver for a back-end starting role. Given that Martin hasn't pitched in affiliated ball since requiring Tommy John surgery in July 2019, the Diamondbacks likely want to give him an extended look at Triple-A before a promotion is considered.
