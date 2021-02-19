Martin will compete for a spot in the rotation in 2021, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

The Diamondbacks announced the fellow prospect starter J.B. Bukauskas is moving to the bullpen this season, but the team wants Martin, who didn't pitch in 2020 and threw just 56.2 innings the previous season, to put innings on his arm. The 25-year-old right-hander underwent Tommy John elbow surgery in 2019, then was sidelined by an oblique injury.