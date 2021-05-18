The Diamondbacks are expected to recall Martin from Triple-A Reno this week to start one of the remaining three games of the team's series with the Dodgers, John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Martin's expected call-up was foreshadowed by Reno scratching him from his scheduled outing Monday for non-injury reasons. He'll end up joining the rotation as a replacement for Luke Weaver (shoulder), who is expected to be placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Martin made his MLB debut with the Astros in 2019, but after undergoing Tommy John surgery that July before being dealt to Arizona soon after, he has yet to make his Diamondbacks debut. Prior to being scratched from Monday's start, Martin had permitted only two earned runs while holding opposing hitters to a .143 average over his 9.2 innings with Reno.