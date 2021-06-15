Arizona pitching coach Matt Herges indicated Martin may continue his development in the majors, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Martin was called up Monday ahead of what his presumed to be a start Tuesday against the Giants. While the organization would prefer he develop at the minor-league level, the Diamondbacks need starting arms and their freefall -- they've lost 11 straight and 28 of 31 -- allows them to let Martin develop at the MLB level. "I feel like we're in a position where we can do that a little bit more," Herges said. "We can bring guys up, test them in the major league fire. Corbin is one of those guys, for sure." Martin had a rough two-start stint in the majors last month, picking up losses to the iron of the NL West -- the Dodgers and Giants -- then didn't fare well in his three starts for Triple-A Reno after a demotion.