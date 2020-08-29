Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen said Martin (elbow) is not expected to join the team in 2020, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Martin, who was working his way back from Tommy John surgery in July 2019, suffered an oblique strain earlier in August. The GM said the time needed for Martin and fellow injured pitcher Jon Duplantier (elbow) to ramp up for an appearance, pitching in 2020 is unlikely.