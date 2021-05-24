Martin is part of a group of depth starters that may be needed to fill holes in the rotation going forward, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Martin, who had been a potential starter for the weekend series against the Rockies, did not pitch this weekend and is available for multiple spots in the rotation. Taylor Widener, who started Sunday, left after 1.2 innings with groin discomfort. Right-handers Zac Gallen (elbow) and Luke Weaver (shoulder) are already on the injured list. Weaver's getting a second opinion. Along with Martin, who made his first start for the team last week, Seth Frankoff and Matt Peacock made fill-in starts on Arizona's recently completed road trip. The Diamondbacks have not declared starters for home games Tuesday and Wednesday.