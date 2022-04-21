Martin was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Martin began the season in the major-league bullpen and gave up two runs on five hits and two walks while striking out nine in six innings during his two relief appearances. Although he was relatively effective, he'll head to the minors after infielder Matt Davidson's contract was selected Thursday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Working in long relief•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Makes second spring appearance•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Knocked out in first•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Starting Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Pitches bulk relief Tuesday•