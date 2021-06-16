Martin allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out two over three relief innings in Tuesday's 9-8 loss to the Giants.

Martin was called up Monday, seemingly to join Arizona's rotation, but he piggybacked on Alex Young, who made his first start of the season. With the Diamondbacks missing several starters due to the injury, manager Torey Lovullo is kicking around the idea of using more piggyback or tandem starters, as reported by Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. "We have been thinking about that," Lovullo said. "That's been a strong part of our conversation." The Diamondbacks may eventually add Martin as a full-fledged rotation member and let his development continue at the MLB level.