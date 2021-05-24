Martin will start Tuesday against the Giants, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Martin made his big-league debut last Tuesday against the Dodgers, giving up three runs in five innings of work. He wasn't called upon to start again when his turn in the rotation next came up, but he'll get back on the mound a few days later to start on six days' rest against another division rival.
