Martin was scheduled to start for Triple-A Reno on Monday but was not in the lineup for Aces, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

A source indicated Martin is healthy, which suggests the Diamondbacks plan to have him start a game this week or are keeping that option open. Arizona has not declared a starter for Tuesday or Wednesday. The right-hander is 1-0 with a 1.86 ERA over two starts for Reno.