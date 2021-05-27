Martin was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Thursday.
Martin has been roughed up in each of his first two starts with the Diamondbacks this year, and he posted a 9.00 ERA and 1.78 WHIP in nine innings. He'll head back to the minors as part of a shuffle after left-hander Ryan Buchter's contract was selected by Arizona.
