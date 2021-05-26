Martin (0-2) took the loss Tuesday against San Francisco, permitting six runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in four innings in an 8-0 loss.

Martin ran into trouble against the heart of the Giant's order, allowing a bases-loaded double to Brandon Crawford in the first inning and a three-run home run to Evan Longoria in the third, to fall into an early 6-0 hole. This was only his second start of the season and Martin probably won't stick around for long if the current losing trend continues.