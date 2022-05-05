Martin allowed two runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three over four relief innings in Wednesday's 8-7 win over Miami.

Martin didn't wake up knowing he'd be the bulk-inning pitcher Wednesday, but he was needed after Madison Bumgarner was ejected after the first inning. Forced to warm up on short notice, Martin walked two and gave up a single to the first three batters faced, and the first two runners eventually scored. The right-hander settled in after that, providing critical relief and allowing Arizona's bats to impact the game. It was the fourth time in five outings that Martin's thrown two innings or more.