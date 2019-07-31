Diamondbacks' Corbin Martin: Traded to Arizona
Martin (elbow) was traded from the Astros to the Diamondbacks along with J.B. Bukauskas and two other prospects in exchange for Zack Greinke, Jon Heyman of MLB Network reports.
Corbin underwent Tommy John surgery in early July and could miss the entire 2020 season, but he gives the Diamondbacks a potential mid-rotation starter a couple years down the road. The 23-year-old righty logged a 5.59 ERA in five MLB starts, but had a 3.13 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 45 strikeouts in 37.1 innings at Triple-A.
