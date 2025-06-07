The Diamondbacks placed Mena on the 15-day injured list Saturday due to a right shoulder strain.

Mena may have strained his right shoulder during Friday's suspended game against the Reds, when he gave up a walk and a solo home run while striking out one batter in one inning. Christian Montes De Oca has been appointed the 27th man for Saturday's contest, but it's unclear whether the Diamondbacks have another move in place to bolster their bullpen in the absence of Mena. Mena will undergo further tests to determine the severity of the injury and establish an estimated timeline for his return to the majors.