Diamondbacks' Cristian Mena: Opening season on 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks placed Mena (shoulder) on the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Mena didn't pitch after June 6 last season after straining his right shoulder and had received a clean bill of health heading into spring training before aggravating the injury early in camp. The right-hander remains shut down from throwing and will now be shelved for at least the first two months of the season while he continues to rehab the injury.
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