The Diamondbacks recalled Mena from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday.

Mena was in the Diamondbacks' clubhouse Tuesday, and manager Torey Lovullo noted that the right-hander, if officially called up, would deserve the opportunity to start Wednesday, per PHNX Diamondbacks. Mena was part of the package acquired by the Diamondbacks from the White Sox in the Dominic Fletcher trade in February. Mena has spent the entire year in Reno, and over his 16 minor-league starts, the 21-year-old is 3-2 with a 4.90 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 89:38 K:BB over 82.2 innings. He will make his major-league debut Wednesday on the road against the Dodgers.