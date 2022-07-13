Keuchel (2-7) allowed eight runs (seven earned) on eight hits and a walk with four strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Giants.

The Giants set the tone early and teed off for three home runs against Keuchel. The lefty has alternated between mediocre and awful in his first four games for the Diamondbacks, and he's doing little to prove himself worthy of a spot in the rotation. Through 50.2 innings between the Diamondbacks and the White Sox, he has an 8.53 ERA, 2.03 WHIP and 38:27 K:BB. Arizona's off day Thursday likely means Keuchel won't pitch again until after the All-Star break.