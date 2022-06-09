Keuchel is not being considered for a start Sunday in Philadelphia, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.
Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed that Keuchel is not a candidate for that spot, adding that the left-hander was on the taxi squad in the event of issues with COVID-19. Keuchel recently signed a minor-league deal with Arizona, which gave him a chance to work again with his former pitching coach Brent Strom. The two were together in Houston.
