Keuchel signed a minor-league contract with the Diamondbacks on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Keuchel was designated for assignment and ultimately released by the White Sox in late May, but he'll now attempt to generate production within the Diamondbacks' minor-league system. The southpaw will report to Triple-A Reno after he posted a career-worst 7.88 ERA and 2.16 WHIP in 32 innings over eight starts with the White Sox to begin the season. Keuchel's agreement with the Diamondbacks reunites him with pitching coach Brent Strom, whom he worked with for five years in Houston.
More News
-
Dallas Keuchel: Let go by White Sox•
-
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Designated for assignment•
-
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Pummeled for six runs Thursday•
-
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Struggles against Yankees•
-
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Friday's start postponed•
-
White Sox's Dallas Keuchel: Tosses five scoreless frames•