Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Benched vs. lefty
Descalso is not in the lineup Sunday against the Padres.
Per usual, Descalso will be relegated to the bench as the Diamondbacks face a southpaw in Joey Lucchesi. Deven Marrero starts at third, batting seventh.
