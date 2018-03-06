Descalso is expected to reprise a utility infield role for the Diamondbacks in 2018, with most of his action likely to come at second and third base, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Thanks to extended absences last season from core contributors in Yasmany Tomas, Chris Owings and Nick Ahmed, the versatile Descalso picked up 398 plate appearances, his most in any season since 2012. The 31-year-old also made 15-plus appearances at first base, second base, third base and left field, but with Owings ticketed for the top utility role in 2018, it will take a rash of injuries for Descalso to see a substantial workload again. Even when he was receiving steady at-bats last season, Descalso wasn't an interesting fantasy commodity outside of NL-only formats, finishing with a .233 average, 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 47 runs and four steals.