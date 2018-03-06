Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Bound for utility role in 2018
Descalso is expected to reprise a utility infield role for the Diamondbacks in 2018, with most of his action likely to come at second and third base, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.
Thanks to extended absences last season from core contributors in Yasmany Tomas, Chris Owings and Nick Ahmed, the versatile Descalso picked up 398 plate appearances, his most in any season since 2012. The 31-year-old also made 15-plus appearances at first base, second base, third base and left field, but with Owings ticketed for the top utility role in 2018, it will take a rash of injuries for Descalso to see a substantial workload again. Even when he was receiving steady at-bats last season, Descalso wasn't an interesting fantasy commodity outside of NL-only formats, finishing with a .233 average, 10 home runs, 51 RBI, 47 runs and four steals.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Has option picked up•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Sits Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Homers in wild-card win•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out of lineup Friday•
-
Sleepers 2.0: Brand-name versions
Heath Cummings says notoriety doesn't stop these guys from being sleepers on draft day.
-
Breakouts 2.0: Like first-rounders
Heath Cummings looks for next year's first round picks and other breakout candidates.
-
Busts 2.0: Cooling on Arizona
Heath Cummings starts his updated bust column by discussing the Arizona Diamondbacks offen...
-
Spring Takes: Dahl, Duggar make inroads
Jason Kipnis continues his monster spring for Cleveland, and David Dahl and Steven Duggar are...
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Thames
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: 2018 Busts to avoid
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...