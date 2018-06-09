Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Continues RBI streak
Descalso went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Rockies on Friday.
Descalso has now plated at least one run in six consecutive starts and has amassed four extra-base hits over that stretch. The Diamondbacks have kept Descalso on the bench in their last 10 games against southpaw starters, but the 31-year-old looks like he might be locked into a prime run-producing spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching while his bat remains hot. He has batted cleanup for Arizona the past two contests.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Shines Friday in leadoff role•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Clubs two-run home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Reaches base twice in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Shifts over to second base Friday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...