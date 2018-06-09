Descalso went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in the Diamondbacks' 9-4 win over the Rockies on Friday.

Descalso has now plated at least one run in six consecutive starts and has amassed four extra-base hits over that stretch. The Diamondbacks have kept Descalso on the bench in their last 10 games against southpaw starters, but the 31-year-old looks like he might be locked into a prime run-producing spot in the lineup versus right-handed pitching while his bat remains hot. He has batted cleanup for Arizona the past two contests.