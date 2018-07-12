Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Day off against southpaw
Descalso is not in the lineup against the Rockies on Thursday.
Descalso will head to the bench with left-hander Kyle Freeland on the mound for Colorado. Look for the utility man to return to the lineup this weekend in Atlanta.
