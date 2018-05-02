Descalso went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.

The seventh-inning triple was the big hit in this game, turning a one-run deficit into a one-run lead that the Arizona bullpen made hold up over the final two frames. The 31-year-old has strung together multi-hit games in each of his last three starts, and manned left field for just the second time all season Tuesday.