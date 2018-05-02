Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Delivers game-winning triple
Descalso went 2-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the Dodgers.
The seventh-inning triple was the big hit in this game, turning a one-run deficit into a one-run lead that the Arizona bullpen made hold up over the final two frames. The 31-year-old has strung together multi-hit games in each of his last three starts, and manned left field for just the second time all season Tuesday.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Drives in two Friday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Supplies third homer of season•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Benched against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out as usual against lefty•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Out vs. lefty•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...