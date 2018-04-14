Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Drives in four Friday
Descalso got the start at third base and hit cleanup Friday, going 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in an 8-7 win over the Dodgers.
The homer was his second of the season. Descalso hasn't exactly taken full advantage of the playing time afforded him with Jake Lamb (shoulder) sidelined, hitting .219 in 32 at-bats so far this season, and with Lamb likely to return to action sometime next week, Descalso will be back in a reserve role.
