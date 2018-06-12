Descalso went 2-for-5 with a triple, three RBI and two runs scored in Monday's 9-5 win over the Pirates.

Descalso helped break the game open in the bottom of the eighth inning with a two-run triple, then came around to score the Diamondbacks' final run of the night on Dovydas Neverauskas' wild pitch. The 31-year-old has been on a heater at the plate since late May, recording 12 hits -- including six extra-base knocks in 34 at-bats (.353 average) to go with 12 RBI and eight runs over his last 11 appearances.