Descalso went 1-for-2 with a double and walk and drove in two runs in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 win over the Nationals on Friday.

Descalso tied the game in the fourth inning with an RBI double and plated the go-ahead run in the bottom of the sixth on a sacrifice fly. The 31-year-old has now put together a five-game on-base streak and will continue to fill the strong side of a platoon at the hot corner with Deven Marrero until Jake Lamb (shoulder) is activated from the 10-day disabled list at some point in May.