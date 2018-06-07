Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Drives in two Wednesday
Descalso went 1-for-4 with a double, walk and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 5-4 loss to the Giants on Wednesday.
Batting out of the cleanup spot Wednesday, Descalso plated a pair of runs in his fourth straight start to lift his season RBI total to 30, good for second on the team behind A.J. Pollock (33). Despite his effectiveness as a run producer, Descalso hasn't solidified a full-time spot in the lineup yet, as the lefty-hitting infielder has been on the bench for three of the past five games with southpaws starting for the opposition. Descalso at least seems on track to receive regular work against right-handed pitching, which may be enough to make him a viable option in NL-only and deeper mixed leagues, as well as formats with daily lineup moves.
