Descalso went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Giants.

Descalso wasn't a factor in a quiet day overall for the Diamondbacks' attack, but it won't prevent manager Torey Lovullo from continuing to lean on Descalso as the team's primary starter at second base against right-handed pitching. His main threat for playing time, platoon mate Brandon Drury, offers more power production from the middle infield, but Descalso's superior on-base skills seem to carry greater weight in the eyes of Lovullo.