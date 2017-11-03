Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Has option picked up
Descalso will remain in Arizona after the Diamondbacks exercised his team option Thursday.
Descalso hit just .233 for the Diamondbacks in 2017, but the veteran utility player walked at a career-best 12.1 percent clip and will be owed just $2 million on the final year of his contract. The 31-year-old is a better real life player than fantasy asset, so he can likely be left off your fantasy radar heading into 2018 drafts.
