Descalso will remain in Arizona after the Diamondbacks exercised his team option Thursday.

Descalso hit just .233 for the Diamondbacks in 2017, but the veteran utility player walked at a career-best 12.1 percent clip and will be owed just $2 million on the final year of his contract. The 31-year-old is a better real life player than fantasy asset, so he can likely be left off your fantasy radar heading into 2018 drafts.