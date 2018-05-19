Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Saturday
Descalso is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.
Descalso receives a rare off day as the Mets send left-hander Steven Matz to the mound on Saturday. Devin Marrero and Ketel Marte will man third and second base, respectively, for the Diamondbacks.
