Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Sunday
Descalso is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
With a lefty (Kyle Freeland) on the mound for Colorado, Descalso will head to the bench for the first time in four games. Descalso is slashing .279/.397/.525 (148 wRC+) in 151 plate appearances against right-handers this season, so the Diamondbacks should continue to find ways to get the versatile infielder's bat in the lineup for those matchups.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Continues RBI streak•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Drives in two Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Shines Friday in leadoff role•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Clubs two-run home run•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Reaches base twice in loss•
-
Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...