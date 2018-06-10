Descalso is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With a lefty (Kyle Freeland) on the mound for Colorado, Descalso will head to the bench for the first time in four games. Descalso is slashing .279/.397/.525 (148 wRC+) in 151 plate appearances against right-handers this season, so the Diamondbacks should continue to find ways to get the versatile infielder's bat in the lineup for those matchups.