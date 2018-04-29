Descalso is out of the lineup Sunday against the Nationals.

Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo is stocking his lineup with right-handed bats to counter Nationals lefty Gio Gonzalez, so Descalso, Jarrod Dyson and Alex Avila will all retreat to the bench for the series finale. Descalso could find himself on the bench again Monday versus the Dodgers if Los Angeles activates southpaw Rich Hill (finger) from the disabled list to start that contest.