Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Heads to bench Tuesday
Descalso is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.
Descalso will head to the bench for the second time in three games as Brandon Drury once again draws the start at second base over him. Descalso is slashing just .211/.274/.298 in 14 games this month, so he may see more time on the bench moving forward if he doesn't wake up at the plate.
