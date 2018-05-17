Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Hits fifth homer in loss
Descalso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run and a pair of strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers.
Descalso's first-inning blast was the only hit Arizona mustered off starter Brandon Woodruff, and the rest of the lineup didn't have much luck off the Milwaukee bullpen either. The 31-year-old is already halfway toward matching last year's career-high 10 home runs, and is sporting an .877 slugging percentage that would easily top his previous personal-best of .773.
