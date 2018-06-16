Diamondbacks' Daniel Descalso: Homers against Mets
Descalso went 2-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and three RBI in Arizona's 7-3 victory over the Mets on Friday.
Descalso has been on a nice run of late, as he's now tallied six hits in his last 11 at-bats, with a homer, eight RBI and four runs scored over that time. He only has 168 at-bats on the season, but he's produced great numbers in those opportunities, as his slash line now sits at .280/.374/.542 to go along with eight long balls and 39 RBI.
