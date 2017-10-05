Descalso went 1-for-3 with a home run, two walks, two runs and two RBI in the Diamondbacks' 11-8 win over the Rockies on Wednesday in the National League wild-card game.

Descalso had previously homered twice during his former team in the regular season and didn't wait long to torment the Rockies in a playoff elimination game, with his two-run blast in the third inning giving Arizona a six-run lead. Though Descalso slashed just .194/.296/.387 in September, he still looks bound to retain primary duties at second base on the strong side of a platoon with Brandon Drury during the Diamondbacks' divisional series with the Dodgers.