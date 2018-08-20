Descalso went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, two walks and two runs Sunday in the Diamondbacks' 4-3 triumph over the Padres.

Descalso entered the lineup for the second time in the series with manager Torey Lovullo giving Nick Ahmed a breather on getaway day. The 31-year-old came through with another quality showing at the dish to establish a new single-season high in home runs (11) and prop his OPS up to .841, a 114-point uptick from his 2017 mark. Descalso should continue to receive a few starts per week either at second or third base, but he won't be in store for a full-time role unless one of Ahmed, Ketel Marte or Eduardo Escobar misses time due to injury.