Descalso is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Following the Diamondbacks' acquisition of J.D. Martinez on Tuesday night, David Peralta will move over to left field while Martinez occupies right field, his natural position. This alignment leaves Descalso without a path to consistent playing time. He's been playing fairly well over the summer, posting a .278 batting average with 21 RBI in June and July, although he'll likely only get starts one or two days per week now that he's back in a reserve utility role.