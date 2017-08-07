Descalso went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Giants.

After Chris Owings suffered a fractured finger July 30 that ultimately resulted in his placement on the 60-day disabled list, it was expected that Brandon Drury would be first in line to assume a regular starting role in the middle infield. It's been Descalso who has emerged as manager Torey Lovullo's preferred option at the keystone, however, as he's picked up four starts at the position to Drury's two since Owings went down with the injury. With a .341 on-base percentage on the season, Descalso hasn't been an easy out for opposing pitchers, but his fantasy appeal is limited by a .233 average and a lack of power or speed. The ability to take a walk and play capable defense looks like it will still be enough to keep Descalso ahead of Drury, who is batting just .204/.264/.306 since the All-Star break.