Descalso went 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday in the Diamondbacks' 19-2 loss to the Rockies. He also pitched 2.2 innings in relief, giving up three runs on four hits and a walk while striking out two.

After starter Shelby Miller (elbow) and long reliever T.J. McFarland (neck) departed with injuries, the Diamondbacks had few fresh bullpen arms on hand to cover the rest of the innings in the blowout victory. As a result, Descalso was summoned for his fifth career appearance as a pitcher, with he and catcher Alex Avila (two innings) becoming the first position-player teammates to toss multiple innings in the same game since July 1945. Descalso's results on the mound weren't pretty, but he and Avila at least spared the Diamondbacks from having to overwork their other relief options amid a blowout loss.